Staff at the New Zealand headquarters of American-owned Canadian-listed 2degrees are leaving Newmarket for new purpose-built premises in Auckland's central business district next year.

Mark Aue, the telco's chief executive, and Culum Manson of developers Mansons TCLM announced the shift of more than 600 staff today.

The telco is leaving 47-49 George St for the seven-level office block at 136 Fanshawe St across from the Viaduct Basin. A 2degrees spokesperson said the business had been in the Newmarket offices since 2015.

Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM. Photo / Doug Sherring

"We've outgrown where we are, not just in size but in the maturity of the company," Aue said. "Our new home should reflect our position in the market as we continue to grow."

Carparking spaces for staff are understood to drop from around 50 in Newmarket to around 25 in town.

"There will be a reduction in carparks at the new site compared to the current, which is for use by a mix of visitor, staff and company vehicles. We are working through the exact numbers in the coming months and we think it will be around a third of what we currently have," the spokesperson said.

Manson welcomed the telco to the new block under construction on the former House of Haghi rug sale site next to the four-building Spark campus which Mansons also developed.

The 6-Green Star rated block was near public transport, gyms and restaurants, Manson said.

136 Fanshawe St, viewed from the CBD end of the street. Photo / supplied

The telco has leased 5200sq m, or a quarter of the building, taking space on levels two and three, he said.

The 20,000sq m building has two wings with an interconnecting double-height atrium. Two foyers will give access to two lift banks. Floor plans are 1900sq m to 3600sq m.

Mark Knoff-Thomas, Newmarket Business Association chief executive, said today: "I'm sorry to see 2degrees leave this area. They've been very supportive of the business community here but there is constant evolution and movement in this business precinct."

The bank below Hardinge St (left) has been terraced and steps built. Photo / supplied

Newmarket vacancy rates were low and redevelopment work running at high levels, with work in lower Carlton Gore Rd set to bring in an extra 1000 office workers, he said.

Government agency Kāinga Ora would also move hundreds of staff into Newmarket when it relocated, he said.

Aue said: "This new building will help our people work together more productively and creatively. We have a special culture here at 2degrees, and this building – and how it will allow us to transform how we work - will elevate that."

The block is due for completion in late winter next year.

A new pedestrian walkway with landings is being built as part of the project, linking Hardinge St/Graham St to Fanshawe St.

Asset Plus bought 35 Graham St on the ridge above 136 Fanshawe St and its chief Mark Francis said this month an extra three extra levels or 13,000sq m would be added, giving office space for hundreds more workers.