ASB's first-half net profit fell 5 per cent, mostly reflecting a loss on the sale of its funds administration business and a flat underlying result. The bank reported a net profit of $599 million for the six months ended December, including a $28m loss from selling Aegis last year, compared with $630m in the same six months a year earlier. Full story here.



SkyCity Entertainment Group reported a 7.9 per cent decline in underlying earnings, although the result was overshadowed by its insurance claim for the international convention centre fire. The company reported net profit of $328 million for the six months to December 31, more than triple that in the same period last year. This was mainly due to recognising income for the insurance claim and from the car park sale. Full story here.



Sky Network Television reported a net profit of $11.7m in the six months ended December 31, tumbling 78 per cent from $53.4m a year earlier. Revenue fell 4.5 per cent to $384.8m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation sank 30 per cent to $89.7m. However, the company reported a jump in total subscriber numbers in the first-half from 779,000 (or the year-ago 750,000) to 795,000, driven by a 74 per cent increase in subs to its various streaming services. Full story here.



Contact Energy's first-half operating earnings fell 21 per cent amid tight gas supplies and reduced sales volumes to the firm's commercial and industrial customers. The company said it is in active talks on a revised electricity supply for the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter. Full story here.

Skellerup Holdings

reported a 10 per cent decline in first-half profit as the United States-China trade war dulled demand for its rubber industrial components. Net profit fell to $12.1m in the six months ended December 31, from $13.4m a year earlier. Revenue edged up 2 per cent to $122.9m, while earnings before interest and tax fell 7 per cent to $18m. Full story

