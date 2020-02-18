Spark has reported healthy first-half financials, but is keeping mum on key sports streaming numbers.

The telco's net profit jumped 9.2 percent to $167m in the six months to December 30.

Revenue increased 3.4 per cent to $1.82b, billed as the fastest revenue growth in three years.

Reported Ebitdai (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and investment income) grew 2.2% to $500m.

The dividend was confirmed at 12.5 cents per share, with the full-year guidance of 25cps confirmed.

The result was largely in line with Forsyth Barr analyst Matt Henry's forecast for ebitdai of $506.9 million on revenue of $1.79 billion.

Former CEO Simon Moutter's hint that Spark Sport financial's would be reported with the first post-Rugby World Cup notwithstanding, a search through Spark's interim report for "Spark Sport" yielded zero results. Ditto for "rugby."

"Both subscriber numbers and financials for Spark Sport are commercially sensitive so not broken out separately in these results," a spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald, shortly after the first-half numbers where filed with the NZX.

The telco did credit Spark Sport as one of the factors in its revenue lift, along with an increase in its cloud, security and service management growth and a 5.5 per cent lift in "high margin mobile service revenue."

Spark lifted its mobile market share 1.2 percentage points from the prior year to 40.1 per cent, its highest since 2012.

Chief executive Jolie Hodson said the broadband market remained challenging, and Spark had scaled back its wireless sales activity in the run-up to the Rugby World Cup.

"We made a deliberate decision to limit wireless broadband sales in the lead up to the Rugby World Cup, as a conservative measure to ensure customers had a great viewing experience while we introduced our new streaming service," she said.

"Our capacity was more than sufficient, so we expect this to be a one-off and connection growth to return to trend in the second half."

Hodson had earlier warned that Spark would not receive its usual profit-share from the Southern Cross Cable ($61m in 2017, $50m in 2018 and $15m this year) as it gears up for the new trans-Pacific "Next" cable, which has been part-funded by Telstra taking a 25 per cent stake, diluting Spark's holding in Southern Cross from 50 per cent to 40 per cent. Hodson said profit-share from Southern Cross - which now faces competition from Hawaiki Cable - should resume in 2022.

The telecommunications company affirmed annual guidance for ebitdai of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, up from $1.09 billion a year earlier.

Spark offloaded its Lightbox entertainment streaming service to Sky in a deal that closed on January 1, the day its first-half books closed.

Neither party put a price tag on the deal at the time, but notes with Sky's interim results filing put the figure at "$6m cash plus the fair value of prepaid content rights, yet to be determined."

Wealth manager Jarden saw Spark's Lightbox sale as a precursor to the telco's exit from sport as well. The Herald will question Hodson on that point later today.

The big profit and revenue jumps did show that while rival Sky is under keen financial and share price pressure after its spend-up to retain Sanzaar rights, Spark is not hurting from its sports streaming efforts so far - or at the very least, any red ink from streaming pales into insignificance against overall earnings.

Spark shares closed Tuesday at $4.75 for a market cap of $8.7b. The stock is up 17.9 per cent over the past year.

Sky shares continued to scrape close to their all-time low yesterday, closing at 63c for a market cap of $275m.