Auckland Airport's half year profit is flat at $147.2 million but the company forecasts its full year result will be hit by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says it delivered a ''solid performance'' delivering earnings before interest expense, taxation, depreciation, fair value adjustments and investments in associates (Ebitdafi) of $279.2 million in the six month to the end of December, a rise of 0.8 per cent on the previous half-year period.

The airport is the first big aviation and tourism-related company to report its result this year and says the spreading coronavirus outbreak will be felt in its full-year result.

"As we look to the remainder of the financial year we expect underlying profit after tax (excluding any fair value changes and other one-off items) for the full year to be between $260 million and $270 million,'' said chief executive Adrian Littlewood.

The company has previously forecast a full-year underlying profit after tax to be between $265 million and $275 million.

''This is a slight reduction on the original guidance for the year, reflecting Auckland Airport's current estimates of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. We will continue to monitor developments and update guidance if actual outcomes differ materially from current assumptions.''

Chairman Patrick Strange said the tourism market was in a period of consolidation.

''We are also working closely with our airline and tourism partners to understand the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. But we remain confident about our prospects over the medium to longer term and continue to lay the groundwork for future growth," he said.



The airport's results are to December 31, just when the World Health Organisation became aware of a mystery virus in Wuhan, China. There were just dozens of reported cases then but the coronavirus but it now threatens to become a global pandemic with 73,000 cases in 29 countries around the world with more than 2000 deaths, nearly all in China.

Travellers through Auckland Airport have been getting advice about coronavirus. Photo / Supplied

Since travel restrictions were imposed early this month and as demand collapsed for seats on planes between New Zealand and China services into the Auckland Airport have been slashed.

Air New Zealand suspended daily flights to Shanghai until the end of March and will only reinstate a more limited service from April if restrictions and health concerns ease. Chinese carriers which have about 85 per cent of the market have also cut flights to Auckland.

Runway repairs on February 6. Photo / Supplied

The airport this year has also been copping criticism after it had to close its runway at short notice twice in quick succession because it had debris on it, prompting an international alert from a pilots group. The company said little about the problems on January 24 and February 6 but yesterday sought to take heat out of the issue with the early release of an internal review into its response time.

Although it did not deal with detail of what is happening to concrete slabs on the landing zone most frequently used, the airport said it is satisfied with the safety and integrity of the runway. The review found it could have responded more quickly to cleaning up debris and making temporary repairs to the runway.