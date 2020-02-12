Casino, restaurant and hotel business Sky City Entertainment has hugely boosted its reported net profit after tax by making $328 million, up nearly 300 per cent on the previous $82.8m.

But normalised net profit after tax, which excludes revenue from one-off sales, was $75m, down 16 per cent in the half-year.

SkyCity said the results were "complex" and significantly impacted by two events: the NZICC fire and gains from the Auckland car park concession sale.

Revenue got a massive boost from $411.4m in the first half of the June 30, 2019 year, shooting up to $721.7m in the June 30, 2020 year.

These two events explain the discrepancy between normalised profit, which was down 16 per cent, and reported profit, which rose significantly off the back of the carpark sale.

The Herald reported this week on how coronavirus and the NZ International Convention Centre were two key issues for the company.

Shane Solly of Harbour Asset Management said the investment community would be looking closely at how the business could be hurt due to a ban on Chinese travellers coming here.

"Key points include indications on the early impact of coronavirus on trading and potential ramifications over the next six to 12 months," Solly said of a business with a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion and which made $14.1b from the international business last year.

SkyCity chief executive Graeme Stephens. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Chinese gamblers are a huge source of revenue for SkyCity whose most profitable casino is Auckland although it is spending A$330m on its Adelaide casino and has properties in Hamilton and Queenstown.

Forsyth Barr said this week: "We expect low underlying growth with downside risk to outlook and FY20 guidance from lower Chinese inbound visitor numbers."

But today's result would probably be complicated by some one-off sales including SkyCity's Darwin casino property as well as the long-term leasing or concessions of its Auckland CBD carparks, ForsythBarr said.