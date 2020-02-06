A pilots' group has sent out a global warning over the deteriorating state of Auckland Airport's runway where big chunks of concrete have broken off.

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots has sent out a safety bulletin warning its members to take extra measures to ensure they have contingencies for operating at the airport.

"As these runway closures are not planned and are unable to be forecast, it is suggested that pilots should always carry a technical alternate for Auckland. Alternatively, consider carrying a minimum of 20 minutes extra holding fuel for arrival at Auckland," the Canada-based federation has warned its membership of more than 100,000 pilots.

READ MORE:

• Auckland Airport slammed for runway maintenance closures, thousands of travellers affected

• Auckland Airport reopens after runway maintenance, travellers face lengthy delays

• Baggage handling fault at Auckland International Airport fixed, but delays still in place

• Chaos after Auckland Airport suddenly closes runway for patch-up

Advertisement

The bulletin posted overnight follows yesterday's second short notice closure of the runway in two weeks because of debris on it. Flights had to be diverted to other centres in both cases.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said he was ''concerned'' and the airport this morning announced it was carrying out a formal review of the two recent incidents.

The federation safety bulletin, prepared with input from New Zealand pilots, says the runway has been deteriorating over the past few years and there had been 15 short notice closures.

"The maintenance required to keep the runway surface in a usable condition has increased significantly, however, this has not kept up with the rate at which the runway is deteriorating."

While the airport company has not released details of the problem, including the scale of repairs and where damage is occurring, the bulletin says large scale work is planned including replacement of the concrete slabs near touchdown zones.

"However, this work will not begin until later this year and will take some months to complete."

Auckland Airport, the largest and busiest airport in New Zealand, has been forced to close the runway for urgent maintenance twice in the two weeks.

The bulletin says that because the airport has just one runway there is no contingency when it is closed at short notice.

This increased the risk when flying to Auckland without an alternative.

Advertisement

With the increasing occurrences of damage to the runway there has been an increased risk of foreign object debris (FOD) damage, the pilots' group says.

Pieces of broken concrete up to 30cm by 30cm and 12cm thick have been reported.

The runway closures due to defects in the runway surface alone have averaged 15 minutes over the past two years.

This trend suggests the runway closure time is increasing, ranging from 10-40 minutes.

An Auckland Airport spokesman said it will carry out an immediate formal review over the next three weeks.

''While the two recent closures were unrelated, Auckland Airport recognises they have

occurred in close succession with an impact on travellers and our airline partners.''

There was a current programme of planned maintenance for the runway, which includes

an annual slab replacement programme.

''Our review will also assess whether or not this programme of work should be adjusted,'' said the spokesman.

Work being done on on the runway yesterday. Photo / Supplied

The review would also assess the speed of its response to reopen the runway yesterday.

''A number of flights were diverted or delayed yesterday, and we are very sorry for

inconvenience caused to travellers,'' said the spokesman.

The airport is required to physically inspect the runway 4 times in every 24-

hour period to maintain its Civil Aviation Operating Certificate.

''On occasion, Auckland Airport will temporarily close the runway outside the planned closure windows to allow closer inspection of a particular area, to remove FOD and/or to undertake maintenance if required.''

Auckland Council has a 22.4 per cent stake in the airport and Goff said he had spoken to the company's chief executive Adrian Littlewood.

''The unexpected closure of the airport due to maintenance issues and disruption to travellers affected by that are a concern to me.''

He said he had been assured the formal investigation would start ''forthwith.''

Wide body aircraft have take-off speeds of around 300kph. They land at speeds of about 270kph. A full load wide-body aircraft can weigh around 360 tonnes, depending on cargo load and fuel.

An airport spokeswoman said there currently no restrictions on aircraft using the runway.

There are approximately 180,000 flights per year and 500 flights per day through the airport.