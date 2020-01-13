Emirates has recomitted to being a naming sponsor of Team New Zealand for the 36th America's Cup in Auckland.

The airline will be the official airline of the "36th America's Cup presented by Prada", which includes the cup World Series (ACWS), sponsoring all preliminary regattas leading up to the main event in 2021.

Emirates joined the team as its naming sponsor in 2004 when it began its quest to bring the America's Cup back to New Zealand after it was lost a year earlier in the debacle marred by broken boats.

The terms of the sponsorship haven't been disclosed but over the last 16 years will have run into millions of dollars.

The airline says it remained a "stoic supporter" through two close challenges in 2007 in Valencia and 2013 in San Francisco before Emirates Team New Zealand proudly lifted the "Auld Mug" again in Bermuda in 2017.

"We have enjoyed a memorable journey with Emirates Team New Zealand since 2004, and the response and support we have received since has been tremendous.

"Emirates Team New Zealand is dedicated and ambitious, mirroring Emirates' commitment to deliver game-changing and world-class experiences to its customers. We will continue to build our partnership with the team as they journey towards the 36th America's Cup," said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline.

Emirates Team NZ chief executive, Grant Dalton, said the organisation was delighted to have Emirates back on board as naming sponsor.

"Emirates has always been a staunch sponsor of the team through our highs and lows since 2004. So having them so entwined in both the team and event adds a great element of familiarity and solidarity going into our defence."

The Cup will be sailed in March next year in AC75 boats.

Emirates opted to sponsor Team New Zealand the year after it started flying here in 2003.

The airline is a big sponsor of global sport and says its links with the Kiwi sailing team had helped bring the Emirates brand to many parts of the world.

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark and Team NZ boss Grant Dalton with airline crew in Dubai. Photo / Supplied

The 2020 America's Cup World Series will see all participating teams, including Emirates Team New Zealand, race their AC75 America's Cup class yachts.

The first ACWS event will take place in Cagliari, Sardinia in April, the second in Portsmouth, then concluding in Auckland as part of the Christmas Race from December 17-20.

The ACWS is then followed by the Prada Cup challenger series which will decide which foreign yacht club will take on Emirates Team New Zealand from March 6 to March 21.

Emirates will be the main sponsor of the Portsmouth ACWS event in June.