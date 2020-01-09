Billionaire Australian businessman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has announced a A$70 million ($72m) bushfire recovery package.

The WA mining magnate and his wife, Nicola, will spend A$50 million on a "national blueprint" for fire and disaster resilience to develop new approaches to fight the threat of bushfires.

"We know that this is a matter of national resilience," Forrest told reporters in Perth today.

"This goes to a holistic assessment of where the nation is at and what we need to do to improve resilience."

Advertisement

In addition, he will provide A$10 million through the couple's Minderoo Foundation to build a "volunteer army" to deploy to regions devastated by bushfires and another A$10 million for communities in collaboration with the Australian Red Cross, the Salvation Army and other agencies on the ground.

"We are here representing a family and from our family to your families, your fire-affected families, the wildlife, the children who are devastated, the parents who have lost farms and properties and homes and dreams, we are here with our family to help support your family," he said at a press conference in Perth today.

Forrest said he hopes to raise A$500 million through a global campaign to establish a long-term bushfire research project.

"We are stepping up, as we did for the Black Saturday bushfires, to go out to the communities in SA, Victoria and New South Wales, find out what you need, what your families need, what your communities need and to help you, not rebuild to perhaps what you had, but to plan for what could be – what may be even better.

"I would just like to say, on behalf of all of the Minderoo Foundation and all West Australians, that we weep along with Australia, along with you and, as a family and as a foundation, we would like to step up and help you. Thank you."

Billionaire Australian businessman Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has announced a $72 million bushfire recovery package. Photo / Marie Nirme via news.com.au

Forrest is consistently ranked among the richest Australians and is seventh on Forbes' Australia's 50 Richest People list with a net worth of US$8.8 billion ($13.2b).

The founder and former chief executive of Fortescue Metals Group said he will arrange for hundreds of volunteers – drawn from the agriculture and mining sectors – to assist with recovery efforts in "afflicted" parts of NSW and Victoria.

"We are putting together a small army of 1250 skilled personnel from first-aid, emergency first responders, tradespeople, electricians, carpenters, project managers, construction and clean-up personnel," he said today.

Advertisement

Their travel and accommodation expenses will be covered by the couple's Minderoo Foundation, established in 2001.

In 2017, Mr Forrest made Australia's single biggest philanthropic donation of $400 million to a variety of social and scientific causes.

Then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull described it as an "extraordinary act" and gesture of love.

According to its website, the Minderoo Foundation is a "modern philanthropic organisation" taking on "tough, persistent issues with the potential to drive massive change".

Other projects include cancer research, the protection of oceans across the globe, and missions to end modern slavery and the disparity between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians.

The federal government has committed at least $2 billion towards the bushfire recovery and established a new national agency to coordinate efforts on the ground.

The NSW and Victorian governments have set up similar agencies at a state level.

Chris Hemsworth pledged A$1 million to bush fire relief. Photo / Instagram

The donations to the country's bushfire crisis have come thick and fast this week from some of the world's rich and famous.

Actor Chris Hemsworth pledged A$1m this week on behalf of his family to bushfire relief, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban jointly donated A$500,000 to local fire services and Kylie and Dannii Minogue said their family were handing over A$500,000 for "immediate firefighting efforts" and ongoing support.

American singer Pink has donated A$500,000 while heavy metal band Metallica yesterday made a A$750,000 commitment to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and the Country Fire Authority in Victoria.

Sir Elton John announced a A$1m donation at his Sydney concert on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised A$49m as of this afternoon on Facebook in a public fundraiser drawing donations from around the world.

Earlier this week, Barber called out billionaires, asking why they're not donating to help the Australian bushfire crisis.

Gina Rinehart - who is also a mining magnate and Australia's richest woman - says she prefers to donate privately. Photo / news.com.au

She directly tweeted at Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart, who has a net worth of about A$14 billion ($14.5b) and is also a mining magnate, writing: "If you're in Hawaii on a family holiday I'm going to flip a f***ing table".

However, a spokesman for Rinehart today issued a statement saying she prefers to donate privately.

"[Rinehart] is most concerned that the true causes of this sad devastation are tackled, rather than missed in the rush to blame climate change," the spokesman said in a statement seen by the Daily Mail.

"In particular, restrictions on building dams are lifted, the dangerous restrictions on allowing adequate fire breaks and restrictions on land clearing, which regulations have helped to cause life and stock losses, property damage, and damage to livelihoods and much suffering."

It's understood Rinehart contributed to a collection for firefighting at a function at her home where 150 guests were present on Tuesday night.