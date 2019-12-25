It's promising to be a hot Kiwi summer and the top 10 flashest properties on the market right now are catering for it.

The hottest properties are big on splashing – be that ocean, lake, pools or champagne – they ensure the new owners stay cool and entertained.

One of the most expensive and flashed properties on the market right now is a Westhaven Retreat in Tasman with an asking price of $22.5 million.

The 329.9 ha property comes with private beach and a 24-metre pool, if ocean swims are not enough.

Marketed by Sotherby's agents Alex Choma and Ian Keightley the remote property has a huge 2732sq m lodge surrounded by forested slopes.

Four of the top property listings are based in the Waiheke Island, one of which, is the famous Delamore Lodge at 83 Delamore Drive.

The 800 sq m house that curves around the slopes with stunning sea views has been popular with celebrities, who have loved its privacy and seclusion and it's also OneRoof seventh's top viewed listing in the 2019.

In 2003 Jonah Lomu secretly married his second wife, Fiona Taylor, there in front of just 16 guests.

The 2.35ha estate, which has a CV of $7.2 million, offers four guest suites, luxury living and entertainment spaces and a two-bedroom apartment for the owners, as well as a helicopter pad.

Located on the same street, sits a modern five-bedroom home marketed by Walls Real Estate.

The Oneroa house has no neighbouring homes and provides privacy when swimming in the outdoor pool. The house is a short walk away from the beach will be sold by negotiation but has a rateable value of $5,700,000.

Another Waiheke property for sale is stretching over the 5.6ha of land, has a four-bedroom home and comes with its own vineyard, bushwalks and views over Whakenewha Regional Park.

Ray White agent Matthew Smith is marketing the luxurious property designed by Simon Carnachan for $8,995,000.

The 379A Gordons Rd property has a Balinese style garden with sculptures, waterfalls, a pool and a massive fire pit.

The 641sq m home has four bedrooms, a media room, a full-size gym with sauna and outdoor dining areas with built-in barbeque and pizza ovens.

Another prime Waiheke real estate comes with its own vineyard but minimises the hustle of looking after it as it's managed by the local vineyard workers.

The waterfront property on Margaret Reeve Lane has a five-bedroom country-style home and a separate two-bedroom cottage, which can be used for visitor accommodation.

Other flash properties might not have private beaches or wineries but they provide stunning waterfront views.

The St Helliers home is set on about 1613sq m and has a main residency and a self-contained apartment, six-car garaging and outdoor entertainment pavilion.

The property with views across the Waitematā Harbour to Devonport and Rangitoto has a rateable value of $13.5m.

The next property is even closer to the water, you can launch a kayak or a boat from the Westmere water edge platform.

Only 4km away from Auckland Central, the four-bedroom 20 Rawene Avenue property has a CV of $12,750,000 is marketed by Sotherby's agent Pene Milne.

The 739sq m house has plenty of entertainment offering a home theatre with a 3m movie screen and a hidden den with a 5m bar and a pool table.

If salty water swims don't float your boat, a 17m infinity edge pool with a basalt tone terrace sets a perfect pool party scene.

A winning combination of the waterfront setting and a pool also applies to the next flash Auckland house.

This Takapuna property's infinity pool is connected to the second kitchen and has waterfalls flowing to the main level.

The six-bedroom house has a massive wooden deck opening to the ocean views which connects to the kitchen and living area with the sliding glass door.

A minimalistic mix of white walls and warm native timber floors and big windows and glass features allows in stunning natural light and surroundings of Auckland's North Shore.

The Parnell property, marketed by Michael Boulgaris, also has a modern yet minimalistic design from the Herbst Architects team who created a concrete ground level under the 1880 villa.

A modern, renovated five-bedroom cliff-top Georgian villa has water features wrapping the front edge of the property creating an illusion of it floating over Hobson Bay.

The White House on 23 Logan Terrace will be sold by an auction and has a CV of $5.9m.

While flash Auckland properties are all about proximity to the ocean, this Glenorchy gem is all about the Middle Earth views of the mountains and the lake.

The hilltop property with four lodge-like bedrooms has an estimate rateable value of $10.7m.

Marketed by Ray White agent Bas Smith and Willey Baddeley the property comes with a freehold title for over 3ha and shared ownership of 89ha of prime Queenstown Lakes land.

The 1074sq m luxury home has games rooms, a styled bar, a cinema and a wellness area with access to the waterfront clubhouse and trout fishing lake.

