Tamarind Taranaki was placed in liquidation at a watershed meeting with creditors this morning.

The company, which operates the Tui oil fields ran into debts when a drilling campaign in September went over budget and was unsuccessful.

Directors warned it "may be insolvent" in early November and placed the company in voluntary administration.

READ MORE:

• Oil vessel prepares to leave Taranaki over hefty unpaid bill owed by Tamarind Resources

• Tamarind oil company's entry to NZ exposed 'giant loophole': Energy Minister

• Crown to assess guarantee after watershed meeting for troubled Tamarind

• Taranaki oil producer Tamarind 'may be insolvent', directors warn

Advertisement

Malaysian-owned Tamarind Taranaki reportedly has debts of around $350 million, including a US$100 million claim from the New Zealand Government for the decommissioning costs of closing and cleaning up the fields.

Tamarind's parent company had given the Crown a guarantee to cover the decommissioning costs, but officials had warned that liquidation could meant the cost fell on taxpayers.

According to a briefing from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Tui had generated $529m in royalties since 2008. Under the terms of the permit, the Crown was to effectively pay 42 per cent of the cost of decommissioning in the form of tax and royalty rebates.

Creditors were attending a watershed meeting in New Plymouth on Thursday morning.

At 9.42am John Fisk of PwC was appointed receiver of Tamarind. Fisk has handled many of New Zealand's high profile corporate collapses.

The company was then placed in liquidation, with Borrelli Walsh, which had been acting as administrators, appointed, two people said.