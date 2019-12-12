The global body representing airlines is trumpeting the commitment by 59 of its members to redress the industry's gender imbalance - but so far, that is just a fifth of its membership.

The 59 airlines have signed up to the ''25by2025'' campaign launched two months ago by the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

The campaign aims to:

• Increase the number of women in senior positions (to be defined by the member airlines) by either 25 per cent against currently reported metrics or to a minimum representation of 25 per cent by 2025

• Increase the number of women in under-represented jobs (pilots and operations) by either 25 per cent against currently reported metrics or to a minimum representation of 25 per cent by 2025

• Report annually on key diversity metrics

The 59 airlines (of a 290-strong membership) that have currently committed to 25by2025 represent 30 per cent of passenger traffic, covering both traditional and low-cost airlines.

The initiative's signatories come from all continents: Europe (36); followed by the Asia-Pacific region (10); the Americas (7); and Africa and the Middle East (6).

Iata's director-general Alexandre de Juniac said overnight in Geneva that it was an encouraging step.

"Our passengers come from all walks of life, represent different cultures and genders and yet, the industry itself does not represent the diverse world we live in today. We know this needs to change.''

The photo of Iata's board of governors with just two women was a bad look. Photo / Supplied

He said he ''looked forward'' to more airlines joining the campaign.

Iata estimates that only 5 per cent of the world's pilots are women, and just 3 per cent of airline chief executives.

Air New Zealand's sustainability report says this year that 44 per cent of senior leadership is female.

Former chief executive Christopher Luxon is reported as being critical of the Iata initiative.

The association's director, learning and development, Jane Hoskisson, told RunwayGirl Network that the initiative was inspired by Luxon, who challenged the industry to do better during his acceptance speech for the Diversity and Inclusion award at Iata's annual meeting in Seoul.

He said some of his fellow delegates at the meeting were uncomfortable with what he was saying.

"That planted the seed for 25by2025," Hoskisson said.

The global push is on for more women pilots such as Hawaiian Airlines' Kendall Culler. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Other airlines in this region are also making a big push for gender balance.

Qantas has a target of a 40 per cent female intake of cadet pilots by 2028. Last year it achieved a goal of 35 per cent women in senior leadership and has set a new goal of 38 per cent by 2021.

At Virgin Australia, women accounted for 56 per cent of this year's student pilot intake.

Both these Australian-based carriers have signed up to the Iata initiative, as have most other carriers flying here.

American Airlines, Emirates and soon-to-arrive Air Canada, however, are not yet not on the list.

Iata says the next phase of its campaign will focus on collecting data on the key areas signatories have committed to, and measuring and reporting on the number of women in senior positions, and the number of women represented in industry meetings.

The findings will be unveiled at Iata's next annual meeting in Amsterdam in June.

Those among the 290 airlines which have signed up so far:

Aegean Airlines, Aer Lingus, AeroMexico, AVIANCA, Air Baltic Corporation, Air Botswana, Air Corsica, Air Dolomiti, Air France, Air India, Air New Zealand, Air Vanuatu, All Nippon Airways, Atlantic Airways, Atlas Air, Austrian Airlines, Blue Air, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Bulgaria Air, Carpatair, Cathay Pacific, China Eastern, Delta Air Lines, Deutsche Lufthansa, Edelweiss Air, Etihad Airways, EuroAtlantic Airways, Eurowings, Federal Express Corporation, Finnair, Flybe, Georgian Airways, Gulf Air Company, Hahn Air Lines, Hi Fly, IBERIA, Icelandair, Japan Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa CityLine, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Pegasus, Qantas Airways, Qatar Airways, Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS), Singapore Airlines Limited, Somon Air, Swiss International Air Lines, TAAG - Linhas Aéreas de Angola, The Royal Jordanian Airline, Transportes Aéreos Portugueses (TAP), Turkish Airlines, Ukraine International Airlines, United Airlines, Virgin Australia International Airlines, Vueling Airlines, Westjet.