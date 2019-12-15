The latest stage of Bayfair Shopping An expanded retail area and brand new Countdown supermarket opened at Bayfair in December 2018. Photo / Andrew Warner is another step closer to completion. Reporter Zoe Hunter finds out what's in the pipeline for next year.

Tauranga's newest cinema as part of Bayfair Shopping Centre's expansion is one step closer to being completed.

A $4.6 million consent has been approved for the fit-out of the United Cinema complex at Bayfair, according to the Tauranga City Council's latest building consent report.

The brand new 1300-seat, seven-screen cinema is expected to open in Autumn 2020 as part of the final stage of the centre's $115m development.

A $13m consent was issued in March for the new multiplex seven-screen United Cinema base build of about 3300sq m to backfill the Woolworths supermarket.

Bayfair Shopping Centre manager Steve Ellingford said the opening of the new cinema in 2020 would further unlock the night-time economy and attract a new customer group.

"The influx of people from other regions and seasonal surges in tourism has created a more intense demand for more dining and entertainment options of a cosmopolitan, metropolitan standard, and the full offer at Bayfair will also support the night-time economy," he said.

There are nine cinemas in Tauranga, including the 800-seat Event Cinema and Vmax screen at Tauranga Crossing and the 135-seat boutique cinema at Bluehaven's Excelsa Centre in Pāpāmoa East, which both opened in 2018.

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said cinemas were standing strong against the rise of home-based entertainment options such as Netflix.

"Cinemas are good employers of local young people. It is good to keep money in our local economy as much as possible," he said.

"Cinemas also attract a hub of associated business opportunities, particularly retailers and eateries."

Cowley said malls were investing in cinemas because they kept people on site for longer.

"They are ideal for families where some people can shop while others are watching a two-hour movie. People will also likely eat before or after the movie," he said.

"Tauranga has a shortage of places where young people can safely hang out outside of home that also have frequent public transport options."

An expanded retail area and brand new Countdown supermarket opened at Bayfair in December 2018. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell said it was great to see continuing development in the city.

"Tauranga is New Zealand's fifth-largest city and we are growing in a way that needs increased amenities and cinemas are one of those amenities," he said.

"The cinema is a great thing to have in a mall like Bayfair."

The Bayfair cinema fit-out was one of 18 commercial building consents issued in November, totalling $9,983,756.

Most of those were issued in the Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa area, where 10 commercial consents were worth $8,620,000.

Other major building consents issued last month included $1.5m for a new wellness centre at 58 Ashley Place.

The wellness centre is expected to include a performance centre, results room, movement studio, MindBody studio, offices, a staff office, male and female changing rooms and a members lobby.

A total of $1.4m was issued for civil services for a retirement village at 22 Manawa Rd and $1m for two new attached townhouses and retaining walls on Te Koari Rd and $2m for a two-storey, four-bedroom home with an attached two-car garage on Echo Valley Way.

A total of 72 residential building consents worth $28,774,227 were issued for 80 new homes.

Major consent applications issued value over $1m

58 Ashley Place

New Wellness Centre consisting of a Performance Studio, Results room, Movement Studio, MindBody Studio, Offices, Staff Office, Male change room, Female change room and Members lobby. $1,500,000

22 Manawa Rd

Civil services for a Retirement Village. $1,400,000

19 Girven Rd

Fitout of United Cinema complex within Bayfair Shopping Centre. $4,600,000

20 Te Koari Rd

Two New Attached Townhouses, Retaining Walls $1,000,000

682L Echo Valley Way

New two-storey, four-bedroom dwelling with attached two-car garage. $2,000,000

Source: Tauranga City Council