Supermarket Countdown is preparing to open its first "dark store" to service growing demand for online shopping.

The dark store will house all the usual supermarket supplies - around 27,000 products - but will not be accessible for shoppers. The Penrose closed store will be used essentially as a warehouse to house stock to service online orders from 10 of Countdown's Auckland stores, and will employ a team of 165 personal shoppers dedicated to serve what Countdown says are "thousands of online delivery customers".

E-stores, or "dark stores" as they are often referred to within the industry, are commonplace in Britain and United States where the uptake in online shopping is far greater than that in New Zealand.

New Zealanders spent $4.2 billion online last year - the equivalent of 8.9 per cent of all retail sales.

Countdown's Auckland-based fulfilment store is the first of its king in this country, and will introduce partially-automated fulfilment in partnership with Takeoff Technologies, the supermarket says.

The supermarket has offered online shopping for 23 years, and says uptake is growing year-on-year.

Online sales account for 6.5 per cent of Woolworth New Zealand's total sales.

Countdown general manager of digital, Sally Copland, said an increasing number of Kiwis were shopping online with the supermarket each week.

The supermarket had seen the shopping method take-off in recent years, she said.

"At Countdown we've seen massive demand for our online shopping services over the last few years - in the last quarter alone we've had 38 per cent growth," Copland said.

"[The] eStore will enable us to improve our customer experience for online shoppers as well as free-up space in-store and improve the experience for our team.

"It will also allow us to really accelerate the speed at which we can make online orders available for our customers, with more same-day ordering and delivery windows. That's what today's online shoppers are telling us they need."

Boston-based Takeoff Technologies is an e-commerce grocery start-up that builds compact and automated micro fulfilment centres.

Copland said Countdown saw the future of grocery shopping as "a mix of services that are fundamentally focused on meeting our customers' needs and expectations, and importantly, their lifestyle".

Dark stores are highly automated supermarkets - without customers - dedicated to service online grocery shopping.

Retail analyst Chris Wilkinson last year told the Herald that the country was yet to see the uptake in online shopping needed to service such stores, but said with time supermarkets would introduce the distribution centres.

Countdown was the first supermarket to offer online grocery shopping in this country. It began trialling online shopping more than 20 years ago.