Meridian had already offered an improved contract to the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter by the time Rio Tinto warned it was conducting a strategic review of its New Zealand business.

Documents released under the Official Information Act show Treasury told Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods on October 11 that New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) had already "received an offer" from Meridian and was now seeking to discuss "the Government's position" as it sought to negotiate lower electricity and transmission prices.

On October 23 Rio Tinto, which owns almost 80 per cent of NZAS (the company which owns the smelter)

