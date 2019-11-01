When Rio Tinto was handed a $30 million cheque courtesy of the New Zealand taxpayer back in 2013, the National Government of the day was clear: don't come back asking for more.

"They certainly wouldn't get a second bite of the cherry from this Government," Finance Minister Bill English told reporters the day the deal was announced.

But according to several people, the global mining giant which owns the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter returned to the Beehive about two years later, seeking more concessions.

Tiwai Point smelter says it needs 'tens of millions' in annual relief
A $30m shakedown

Vigorous lobbying

The mining giant who cried 'wolf'?