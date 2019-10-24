COMMENT

The shares in electricity companies plummeted the other day. As a capitalist pig, I was devastated. As an electricity consumer, I felt a slight sense of relief.

It took me a wee while to understand what had happened as there was no specific company news. Rio Tinto, a large multi-national corporation had made an announcement. It was reviewing the viability of the aluminium smelter it owns at Tiwai Pt in Southland. It does this every few years to try to extract more concessions out of the New Zealand Government... and you and I.

