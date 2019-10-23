The sharemarket has been blindsided by the news that mining giant Rio Tinto is looking at shutting down the country's biggest power consumer, the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, less than a year after a fourth potline was reopened at the facility.

Shares in Meridian - the biggest power generator and the NZX's biggest company - dropped 8 per cent to $4.98 on heavy turnover.

Contact Energy, which like Meridian also has significant South Island generation assets, fell by 8.4 per cent to $7.80.

