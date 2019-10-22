The owners of the Tiwai aluminium smelter, New Zealand's largest electricity consumer, have announced a strategic review of the operation.

Meridian Energy, which supplies the smelter with electricity, announced the review to shareholders this morning.

"The review will consider all options for the future of the smelter, including the option of closure. Rio Tinto has advised Meridian that it will provide the market with an update on the strategic review by the end of the first quarter in 2020."

MORE TO COME