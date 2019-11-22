Australian and Singaporeans will super-size yet another Auckland shopping centre, announcing a plan to spend a whopping $500 million at the North Shore's Westfield Albany.

After Thursday's David Jones opening in Newmarket and a $790m expansion there, Peter Allen, chief executive of landlord Scentre Group which manages A$54.6m of Australasian assets, announced plans for the existing centre which already gets millions of shopper visits annually.

Scentre/Singapore Government Albany plans. Photo / Scentre
Online shopping and the digital challenge to malls and their bricks and mortar doesn't dent Scentre's plans.

"It will be around $500m and we're looking at trying to commence late 2020 or early 2021," said

