The boss of one of Australia's largest department store chains says department stores are getting smaller and 20,000sq m outlets are no longer fit for purpose.

David Jones, which in recent months has been struggling with plunging sales across the Tasman and has seen its profit halve in the last financial year, earlier in the year announced it would close a number of its stores, and drastically shrink others, in Australia.

Operating profit at David Jones dropped from $A64 million ($68.2m) to $A37m in the last financial year. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined by 18.9 per

