Interest rates have been falling ... and falling. Great if you have a mortgage. Not so rosy if you need income from term deposits. You can get better returns by widening your investment horizons.

But first, why are rates falling? The causes of this fall in interest rates are complex. Here in New Zealand our interest rates are set by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which is required to meet employment and inflation targets and its main tool to do that is interest rates, says Kiwibank's chief economist Jarrod Kerr.

Kerr and his team are predicting that the official

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.