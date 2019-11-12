Fire damage at SkyCity's NZ International Convention Centre could cost up to $250 million to fix - which could provide some upside to Fletcher Building, a finance expert says.

Grant Swanepoel, head of equity research and institutional equities at Craigs Investment Partners, said today the minimum cost to fix might be $150m although he stressed these were his estimates only.

The company refused to confirm if the figures matched its own assessment.

