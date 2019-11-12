On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Fletcher took control of the site again after a full investigation. However, Swanepoel said parts of that investigation were still ongoing.
He forecast the next move would be for an instruction to be given by SkyCity's insurer to begin repairs. Fletcher has already said, that based on all current information, it is fully covered by insurance.
Swanepoel said Fletcher's latest update could open the door to potential negative news in February, when the company will announce its half-year result to December 31, 2019.
Both SkyCity chief executive Graeme Stephens and Fletcher chief executive Ross Taylor have said their businesses are committed to finishing the project.
Fletcher's AGM will be held later this month and some in the sector expect new information on the fire then. But Swanepoel quashed that: "It won't be till February," he said today.
He referred to direct inquiries he had made to Fletcher but said shareholders attending the AGM were most likely to get exactly the same response as the company has given so far - "that it's too early to tell".
Fletcher staff on the site are now likely to be engaged in a major cleanup exercise and might not start work repairing the building for some time.
"These things are often lawyer-related matters," he said, referring to legal issues around the fire and payment for damage.
Fletcher had indicated a start on work there was "close" but Swanepoel said that word was open to interpretation.
Fletcher shares have rallied lately on the NZX: when the fire broke out on October 22, shares were trading at just $4.65 but yesterday they closed well up at $5.16.