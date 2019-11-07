Cruise ships face new restrictions in Fiordland this summer because of concerns about their impact on some of this country's most beautiful spots.

The operator of the biggest ships to visit New Zealand waters says the new rules mean cruise lines will have to work with each other to stagger arrivals in places such as Milford Sound.

Environment Southland has imposed the limit — two ships in any waterway, passage, fjord, bay or inlet — because of fears that the growth of cruising will be unsustainable.
This summer 132 cruise ships are expected to visit southern New Zealand.

"It is clear

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Show us a plan