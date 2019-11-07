Operator of the biggest cruise ships in this region Royal Caribbean will spend millions of dollars on a private beach destination in Vanuatu that it has leased for 75 years.

The cruise line is developing 145ha of Lelepa, where early series of Survivor were filmed, and which is being touted as the first carbon neutral cruise destination in the world.

Royal Caribbean managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Gavin Smith says the aim is partly to take pressure off small ports but to give passengers a better beach day experience for all passengers. Up to 5000 passengers could go

