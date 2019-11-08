Tauranga-based electric motorcycle maker Ubco has unveiled its 2020 range, and revealed it has raised a total of around $5.2 million from new investors.

Ubco, founded in 2014, says it has now sold more than 1000 of its whisper-quiet electric motorbikes worldwide via a network of 100 dealers, with the US accounting for some half of its revenue.

Tauranga-based electric motorbike maker Ubco shows off its latest model. Video / UBCO

Manufacturing is contracted, in part, to Chinese light-vehicle maker Yadea, which produces around three million light vehicles a year for various

