Auckland software startup Flowingly is lining up a US$5 million ($NZ7.8m) seed round and targeting a US$10m ($NZ15.6m) to US$15m ($NZ23.4m) seed round around 18 months later.

READ MORE:
Auckland startup PredictHQ raises $15m after big Uber win
Plexure the latest tech to go on a hiring spree
Auckland startup AskNicely raises $15 million
Rocket Lab gears for missions to lunar orbit by 2020

The company makes software for business process automation, process mapping and workflow automation, from onboarding employees to managing projects and budget requests to the likes of performance reviews and health and safety assessments.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.