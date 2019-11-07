The number of ships in the ultra-luxury is growing but one operator says there is room for them.

Silversea's senior vice president and managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Adam Armstrong, says the main challenge was trying to attract passengers from outside the segment - where passengers can pay $1000 a day each and up for a suite.

''It's competitive but more so in the ultra-luxury or luxury area our guests in this sector tend to be more loyal - they find a brand that feels like home to them and they stay,'' he says.

Silver sea is celebrating

