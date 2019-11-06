Local retail chain The Warehouse has launched a subscription service for its e-commerce platform TheMarket with a model that echoes global giant Amazon Prime by offering streaming services, video content and free shipping.

The question is, can the company attract the critical mass of consumers needed to make it work?

The subscription service, called TheMarket Club, offers shoppers who sign up to the service free delivery for orders over $45, "VIP customer service" and other perks such as free trials to Sky Sports Now and Neon, and others offers such as a $35 kickstart to investment scheme Hatch for $5.99

