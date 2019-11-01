Airbus is showing off its newest single-aisle plane in New Zealand just as regulators overseas are imposing tougher checks and restrictions following engine problems.

In the United States the Federal Aviation Administration is demanding more stringent checks of the new generation Pratt & Whitney engines which follows reports regulators in Canada and Europe have instructed that A220s be flown at no more than 94 per cent full power above 29,000ft (8800m).

A demonstration flight in Auckland on a airBaltic plane was flown according to the same rules.

The two-month-old aircraft had flown more than 18,000km to Auckland without any problems.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.