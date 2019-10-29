COMMENT:

American Airlines' decision to dramatically step up flying to New Zealand is a sign of the great US travel boom.

The airline will next summer more than triple capacity to this country where arrivals from the United States have climbed 9 per cent in the past year to 368,000.

This exceeds the 6 per cent climb to 93 million Americans travelling outside the United States last year.

