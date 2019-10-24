Hotel group Sudima has been judged the top tourism business in the country.

It won the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award for excelling as an employer and in environmental performance.

Sudima Hotels were also named as the winners of the Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award and the Enviro-Mark Solutions Environmental Award.

The award judges said Sudima is getting better all the time, with a broad range of

superb initiatives that are making a difference to the business, the environment and the wider community.

Starting as a family business, Sudima has expanded rapidly, with four properties in

Auckland, Rotorua and Christchurch, including the recently opened Sudima Christchurch City. Two more will open in Auckland City and Kaikōura in 2020.

Sudima properties are designed to be accessible to all, regardless of physical ability.

It was first hotel group in New Zealand to be awarded a carboNZero

certification. Its environmental efforts extend to its suppliers, who are selected for their commitment to sustainability.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts says creating a tremendous staff culture has been integral to Sudima's success.

"The judges described Sudima chief executive Sudesh Jhunjhnuwala as a visionary in his people approach which is best summed up as 'look after your people and they look after your business'.

The results were showing in Sudima's exceptionally strong staff retention rates,

Roberts says.

Sudima Hotels receives a prize valued at over $20,000, including $10,000 international air travel.

The NZME people's choice award for the second year in a row goes to Forgotten World Adventures. The business attracts travellers to a community well off the beaten track with its innovative use of a decommissioned rail track in the Taumarunui region.

Forgotten World Adventures in Taumarunui won the NZME people's choice award. Photo / Supplied

It now offers rail cart journeys, jet boat and helicopter tours, and has opened a motel to encourage visitors to stay longer in the area.

Tourism's most prestigious individual honour, the Horwath HTL Sir Jack Newman Award, went to Glenys Coughlan, who has enjoyed a stellar career in tourism. Her roles have included high profile management positions at Air New Zealand, New Zealand

Tourism Industry Association (now Tourism Industry Aotearoa), Positively Wellington Venues and Tourism Central Otago.

The Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award goes to Fergus Brown who over 40 years, has displayed an ''unwavering passion'' and enthusiasm for the tourism industry.

Currently chief executive of Holiday Parks New Zealand, his career has included roles across government, his own tourism business, and various sector and regional groups.

Roberts says this year's awards were extremely competitive, a reflection of a thriving industry that is providing economic, environmental and social benefits to New Zealand.

2019 New Zealand Tourism Awards winners

Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

Enviro-Mark Solutions Environmental Award

• Sudima Hotels

Horwath HTL Sir Jack Newman Outstanding Industry Leader Award

• Glenys Coughlan

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award

• Fergus Brown, Holiday Parks New Zealand

PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award

• Trent Yeo, Ziptrek Ecotours, Queenstown

Auckland Airport Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence Award – more than

$6m annual turnover

• Air New Zealand

Tourism Ticker Tourism Sustainability Business Excellence Award – less than

$6m annual turnover

• Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights, Rotorua

Community Engagement Award

• Stray & Kohutapu Lodge, Murupara

Department of Conservation - Conservation Award

• Black Cat Cruises, Akaroa

Westpac Economic Success Award

• Skyline Queenstown

Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment Industry Connections Award

• Development West Coast – Tourism

The Great Journeys of New Zealand Industry Enabler Award

• Department of Conservation – 2018-19 'Kiwi Way' summer visitor campaign

He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award

• MDA Experiences, Rotorua

Angus & Associates Visitor Experience Award

• Owen River Lodge, Murchison

NZME People's Choice Award

• Forgotten World Adventures, Taumarunui