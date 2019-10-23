Air New Zealand's Los Angeles to London flight has been on the watchlist for months and in a carefully co-ordinated operation the airline announced early today it would quit it next October.

The London route has been limping on for some time (the airline maintains it is profitable) but has none of the growth potential of where the airline will point its planes from Auckland at the same time — New York.

The Big Apple has been on the airline's radar for about five years, while on the other side of the United States is a big part of its

