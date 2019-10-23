"We will get the phoenix out of the ashes," vowed SkyCity's boss as he and the Fletcher head sat alongside each other, promising the convention centre would be finished despite the devastating fire.

Fronting to nearly 100 journalists, with heads bowed and hands clasped, Graeme Stephens and Ross Taylor, the bullish chief executives of SkyCity and Fletcher Building, were adamant that the centre would eventually open, although no timeframes could now be given.

SkyCity CEO Graeme Stephens at the conference this morning. Photo / Jason Oxenham
"It was an amazingly iconic building yesterday and will be again. We will get the phoenix out of the ashes," Stephens said.

Taylor backed him up: "This

