The owners of the Tiwai aluminium smelter are seeking talks with the Government amid a strategic review which could see the operation closed.

Rio Tinto, the majority owners of the smelter, announced they "will conduct a strategic review of its interest in New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter [NZAS] at Tiwai Point, to determine the operation's ongoing viability and competitive position".

Meridian Energy, which supplied electricity to the smelter, said the review options included closure.

Opened in 1971, the smelter is New Zealand's largest electricity user, consuming around 14 per cent of total generation, mainly from the nearby Manapōuri Power Station.

The smelter says that, including contractors, it employs around 1000 people.

Rio Tinto said "under current market conditions and with high energy costs, we expect the short to medium outlook for the aluminium industry to be challenging and this asset to continue to be unprofitable.

"Rio Tinto intends to hold discussions with the Government of New Zealand and energy providers to explore options and identify economically viable solutions to find a pathway to profitability for the asset."

Meridian Energy first announced the review in a notice to shareholders this morning.

"The review will consider all options for the future of the smelter, including the option of closure," Meridian said in a statement.

"Rio Tinto has advised Meridian that it will provide the market with an update on the strategic review by the end of the first quarter in 2020."



