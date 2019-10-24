Tourism businesses are making the most of a breather in the rate of visitor growth.

The sector experienced 30 per cent growth in the five years to 2018, reaching more than 3.8 million visitors as air links expanded and the global appetite for travel grew rapidly. For international visitors, New Zealand was a hot destination.

But that's changed. The number of new airlines coming here has levelled off and economies have soured in some of those visitors' home countries.

