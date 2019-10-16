Air New Zealand is renewing its focus on the Economy section on long haul planes and will now have five different seating options throughout the aircraft.

The airline has released details of its Economy Stretch which for between $175 to $250 per long-haul leg will give passengers more a little over 10 cm of extra space between their seat and the one in front.

While there is more legroom in the new section for those willing to pay extra, the airline has also revealed an extra squeeze comes on passengers remaining in standard economy seats.

The extra seat pitch is to meet growing demand from those in economy and also gives the airline another weapon in its fight against low cost carriers which in other parts of the world are increasingly flying long haul routes.

According to Peter Harbison, chairman emeritus of CAPA Centre for Aviation, the long haul low cost growth could transform aviation over the next decade.

The Qantas group which includes Jetstar had ordered dozens of extra long-range A321s that are capable of flying from Australia or New Zealand as far as Japan.

Air New Zealand's chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said at CAPA's aviation summit in Auckland that while his airline didn't see a long haul LCC on the horizon. But if one did emerge the increased range of cabin product options would allow it to better compete.

A ''naked'' or pure low cost carrier had only one weapon; low fares.

Air New Zealand will fit the new Economy Stretch section into its widebody fleet. Photo / Alan Gibson

If competitors were prepared to match those fares they could be in trouble, especially in this part of the world, said Wallace.

The new Economy Stretch is additional to standard Economy, Economy Skycouch, Premium Economy and Business Premier.

''Legacy carriers over the last 20 years have done a pretty poor job of focussing on all segments of the aircraft, he said.

''We've been pretty focused on high value customers or customers in premium cabins. A big theme emerging at Air New Zealand and United and other partner airlines is this real micro segmentation - delivering different products to different customers.''

There will be up to 42 Economy Stretch seats which will have a 35in (88cm) pitch - the distance between seats. This is up from the standard pitch that starts at 31in in economy class and is part of a wide-ranging review of aircraft Layout of Passenger Amenities, (Lopa).

Those in Economy Stretch would also get a premium headset and a special pillow and the new section will be fitted to Boeing 777s and 787-9 Dreamliners from the end of next year.

Wallace said Economy Stretch would be ''significantly revenue positive'' for the airline. That requires the total number of seats would stay the same in the aircraft so that means some passengers in standard economy will have around 2.5cm less legroom.

Asked if the airline was squeezing people further forward, he said: ''Our pitch at the back of the plane, even where it is reduced is still competitive with a low cost carrier and we offer more pitch and more comfort than they do.''

The airline already has strong demand already for economy seats with extra room - such as in exit rows - that cost more but not as much as the new product.

United Airlines has a similar extra legroom economy section in its planes. Photo / Greg Bowker

Air New Zealand has an alliance with United Airlines which has been offering a similar product for more than 10 years.

The airline's director of sales for Australia and New Zealand, Julie Reid, said it charged around $US150 ($239) for a long-haul segment.

Its Economy Plus seats had 12.7cm extra leg room and had been popular.

''People love it - if you're very tall and going to the US to have that extra legroom is amazing.''

Flight Centre says Air New Zealand's ''in between'' product would be a winner.

"Premium economy has become increasingly popular and more accessible in price over the past couple of years, but there is still often a substantial jump in cost between Economy and Premium,'' said a spokesperson.

Air New Zealand is also working a major overhaul of its Business Premier seats and details are expected to be released soon.