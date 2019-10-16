Air New Zealand is renewing its focus on the Economy section on long haul planes and will now have five different seating options throughout the aircraft.

The airline has released details of its Economy Stretch which for between $175 to $250 per long-haul leg will give passengers more a little over 10 cm of extra space between their seat and the one in front.

While there is more legroom in the new section for those willing to pay extra, the airline has also revealed an extra squeeze comes on passengers remaining in standard economy seats.

Air New Zealand

