Restaurant Brands chief executive Russel Creedy says the fast food operator's plans to have 25 Taco Bells trading in New Zealand in the next five years is a "conservative target" hinting at more to come.

The NZX-listed company, which owns and operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl's Jr stores in New Zealand, Australia and Hawaii, will open its first Taco Bell store in LynnMall in the first week of November, and Restaurant Brands plans to have another open in downtown Auckland by March.

Restaurant Brands initially planned to have a second Taco Bell store open ahead of Christmas, but due

