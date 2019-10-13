Former prime minister and Air New Zealand board member Sir John Key says airlines would be ''stupid'' if it didn't take seriously the growing flight shame movement.

In the face of growing signs of passengers opting for alternative ways to travel, Key said there was a risk to Air New Zealand if the ''flygskam'' anti-flying push continued to expand around the world. Last week an Extinction Revolution environmental activist glued himself to the top of a British Airways plane in London, causing flight disruptions.

READ MORE:
Flight Shame: Swedish word Flygskam may ruin flying forever
Premium - UBS

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.