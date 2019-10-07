New Zealand's regions continue to outperform the big cities as the economy slows, according to two economic reports.

But some of the provincial regions that had been booming are a now also starting to slow, according to both KiwiBank's Regional Heat Map and Westpac's Regional Roundup.

"We think that economic conditions are going to get worse before they get better, especially for regions with big exposures to tourism, dairy, forestry and manufacturing," said Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens.

The sharp fall in log prices was starting to hit employment in regions like Northland and the East Coast, Westpac said.

