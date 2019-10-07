COMMENT:

Tenant advocates frequently claim that when a tenant makes a request for their landlord to fix something on the property that they are entitled to have fixed, the landlord either ignores them or terminates the tenancy in retaliation.

These claims exist, I believe, because of widespread ignorance about actual tenancy law and the relative powers of both landlord and tenant.

All residential tenancies within New Zealand are governed by the Residential Tenancies Act, with very few exceptions. In existence since 1986, neither landlord nor tenant are able to contract out of this act.

