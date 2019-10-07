On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"These boats will be built in the USA to the exacting standards and quality of the Profile Boats brand and will give the North American consumer the option to buy a USA built, aluminium chamber boat."
Excel Boats manufacture a range of aluminium boats in their current plant in Mountain View, Arkansas, US where they produce 1000 boats a year and with a new 100,000ft facility being built currently in Obion County Tennessee, US they plan to increase that by another thousand.
"Designed initially as a safer beach launching vessel, the Profile Boats range has developed to provide craft from family recreation, to seriously good dive and fishing boats, as well as commercial charter vessels," Firman said.
"The inherent safety of the unique aluminium chamber design offers superior stability and makes all Profile Boats virtually unsinkable."
Profile Boats are based in Napier, manufacturing aluminium chamber boats for the Australian and New Zealand Markets.
Initial North American production will be at the all-new Excel Boats plant based in Union City, Obion County, Tennessee.
"We expect to be building boats in the spring of 2020," Foreman said.
As part of the deal, Profile Boats will make a certain percentage on royalties for every boat sale.
For Firman, he says this is a big step for the business as it allows them to expand further afield and be able to build a strong market in other parts of the world.
"We are very limited to the resources we have available here so this deal allows us to take that step further into the market without having to delve too much more of our own limited resources."