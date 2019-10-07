Napier business Profile Boats has announced it has signed an agreement with Excel Boats USA to license the manufacture and sale of Profile Boats in the US.

This will lead to further distribution into US, Canada and Mexico with the boats being marketed using the Profile Boats name and logo throughout North America.

CEO of Excel Boats USA Glenn Foreman said they were excited to be going on this venture with Profile Boats and get the product established in the USA.

"We are excited to be able to bring Profile Boats to the North American market. These are unique boats

