The administrators of struggling women's footwear retailer Ziera Shoes are hopeful they can find a new buyer to take over the business.

Ziera, formerly known as Kumfs, has 22 stores throughout New Zealand and 23 in Australia, employing around 250 staff on both sides of the Tasman.

Last week, Ziera Retail, the company behind the Australasian retailer, was placed into voluntary administration, with directors citing difficulties in trade in recent years caused by a rapidly changing retail landscape, consumer trends and issues in their supply chain.

