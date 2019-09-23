Business chiefs say Peters and his party have had a moderating effect on Labour, writes Tim McCready.

Business leaders say Winston is in tune with the view of a wide cross-section of New Zealand and understands what the electorate can accept and what it will not.

When business leaders were asked to rate Winston Peters on his ability to influence the major coalition partner (Labour) in government to achieve policy outcomes on a scale where 1 = not impressive and 5 = very impressive, they gave him an impressive score of 3.59/5.

A major wine exporter jokes that "in reality,

