CEOs see Ardern as a great global cheerleader but ineffectual in NZ, writes Fran O'Sullivan.


Jacinda Ardern's New York dance card is fully booked, with a formal meeting with United States President Donald Trump overnight and a keynote speech at the United Nations Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit to follow.

It is for her performance in this theatre — the world stage — that Ardern gets the most praise from the nation's top executives.

But a common theme through this year's Herald CEOs survey was that the Prime Minister was at great risk of being seen as an excellent cheerleader for

