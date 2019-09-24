Scare tactics get short shrift Banks' "shrill response" decried, writes Fran O'Sullivan.

Just over half of CEO respondents to the Herald survey agree the "more vociferous" banking CEOs are scare-mongering when they say they will pull back operations in New Zealand if the Reserve Bank's new capital proposals are imposed.

Across the Tasman, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has been demonised as "Shock and Orr" over his proposal to hike bank capital in New Zealand.

This provoked a strong response from the leaders of some Australian-owned banks, particularly ANZ Group chief executive Shayne Elliott, who threatened to review the "size,

Orr the evangelist has 'not yet converted the unwashed'