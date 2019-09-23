Finance Minister Grant Robertson and National's Finance Spokesman Paul Goldsmith will debate the Herald's Mood of the Boardroom 2019 CEOs Survey at a breakfast in Auckland this morning.

The debate is being chaired by NZME managing editor Shayne Currie following the release of the survey results, including how CEO's rate the Prime Minister and her cabinet.

The Mood of the Boardroom attracted participation from 157 respondents, including 140 chief executives and several directors.

The Herald survey, now in its 18th year, is conducted in association with BusinessNZ.

In this year's edition, Business leaders said the Government's failure to execute its key policies in a timely manner and inability to stoke business confidence is fueling an overall loss of confidence in the New Zealand economy.

Two years into its term 157 business leaders have rated the performance of the Coalition Government as part of an annual Mood of the Boardroom stocktake and found it wanting.

While Prime minister Jacinda Ardern was lauded for her handling of the Christchurch massacre chief executives have not been impressed by her Government's performance in the promised "year of delivery".

Robertson will face a tough task in defending the Government against these accusations, while Goldsmith will have the opportunity to land a few jabs.

Business leaders viewed Goldsmith as the rising stars among the National frontbenchers, so this will mark an opportunity to show his worth.