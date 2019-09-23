Uncertainty is seen by company heads as being the biggest dampener on business confidence.

A Wellbeing Budget which didn't scare the horses - neither did the canning of the capital gains tax - but the New Zealand business community is still not comfortable with the policy changes and policy direction from the Labour-NZ First Coalition Government after its second year in office, according to responses in a survey of BusinessNZ's membership.

BusinessNZ asked 17 questions from the NZ Herald's 2019 Mood of the Boardroom CEOs survey to its membership and collected 150 responses from a wide range of companies including

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Achievements and regrets

The top priorities

Key findings