Commerce Minister seen as an engaging politician with a safe pair of hands, writes Fran O'Sullivan.

Phil Twyford's performance in both transport and housing has been appalling. He was lost in housing. And on transport, allowed the Greens to convince him to halt nearly every new roading programme.
- Government relations firm boss.

Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi is the politician that most impresses top chief executives on their ministerial performance in this year's Herald CEOs survey.

It is first time in the history of the Mood of the Boardroom survey that a minister ranked towards the tail-end of Cabinet

