COMMENT

Troy Bowker's opinion piece "The Dirty Secrets about Electric Vehicles" (NZ Herald, September 7) borders on a work of fantasy.

Bowker takes issue with where battery materials are mined. So he wants to deny poor countries income streams they desperately need to better themselves. The Arab population would still be meandering the deserts in poverty should oil extraction have been limited to rich countries. Let's mine these materials in rich countries only so they can become what, more rich?

There will be sufficient EV industrial capacity across all vehicle types to support banning the internal combustion engine vehicle by 2028.

His erroneous linkage of a child labour issue in the lithium mines of Bolivia is sad. Bolivia does not have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.