Newstalk ZB remains firmly atop the commercial radio rankings.

The NZME-owned station has again been revealed as the clear number-one station nationally and in Auckland.

ZB remains a full 2 share points ahead of The Breeze across New Zealand and a full five points ahead of Mai in Auckland, according to GFK survey results released today. The Mike Hosking Breakfast remains the number one breakfast show across all networks.

Meanwhile, ZB's NZME-owned entertainment stablemate, ZM, is soaring in the ratings - overtaking its key rival Edge nationally and enjoying major growth at Breakfast.

ZB's ratings have come back slightly from their numbers of the earlier two surveys of 2019 - during a period of tumultuous news - but remain on a par with 12 months ago.

NZME managing editor Shayne Currie said ZB's engagement remained strong, even in quieter news periods.

"While audience levels have returned to expected levels, the station is still the standout leader and our listeners remain incredibly loyal - a result all the more remarkable when you consider we have introduced new Morning, Afternoons and Drive shows in the last nine months.



"This augurs well for ZB's future growth. We're incredibly excited about what's in store - especially as we finish the year in style as official radio broadcasters of the 2019 Rugby World Cup."

NZME CEO Michael Boggs said radio continues to be a dominant choice for New Zealanders when it comes to accessing news and entertainment.

"To see 83 per cent of Kiwis, or 3.6 million people, tune into radio each week is staggering when there are so many competing demands on their time and attention," Boggs said.

"Combine that with the growing audiences attracted to new digital platforms like NZME's iHeartRadio, the popularity of audio-based media will continue to flourish."

Radio Hauraki's iHeart reach grew from 145,000 at the end of August 2018 to nearly 400,000 at the end of August this year.

"At New Zealand Media and Entertainment, we're committed to providing our advertising partners with the most engaged audiences across radio, print and digital platforms. Today our radio teams can celebrate the huge role they play in helping NZME deliver on that commitment," said Boggs.